Dr. Andrea Honigsblum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Honigsblum's Office Locations
North Shore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 1900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (224) 251-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic! The staff from my first contact to make an appointment through my appointment with Dr. Honigsblum were courteous, professional and knowledgeable. Dr. Honigsblum addressed all my concerns. I have recommended her to friends and family.
About Dr. Andrea Honigsblum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honigsblum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honigsblum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honigsblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honigsblum works at
Dr. Honigsblum has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honigsblum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Honigsblum speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Honigsblum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honigsblum.
