Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD
Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Huffman works at
Dr. Huffman's Office Locations
-
1
Avon (temporary location)1080 N Green St Ste 150, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions
-
2
Plainfield1100 Southfield Dr Ste 1360, Plainfield, IN 46168 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huffman?
We selected Dr. Hoffman for our first pregnancy and honestly I couldn't imagine having anyone else. We unfortunately, just also experienced our first miscarriage. Dr. Hoffman was their for the ultrasound and was there to perform the surgery. She was compassionate and honestly cared about you and what you were going through. Do I wish she did all of the other things (yearly exams etc)- of course, but that is because I enjoy seeing her, so it is is kind of selfish of me if her dream is to only be a surgery and pregnancy Dr. and not everything else... She is a great Doctor and I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1952396889
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent Hospital
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huffman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huffman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huffman works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Huffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.