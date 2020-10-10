Dr. Itzkowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Itzkowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Itzkowitz, MD
Dr. Andrea Itzkowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Nhc Healthcare St Charles35 Sugar Maple Ln, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (314) 925-0903
Bent-wood Nursing Center1501 Charbonier Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 925-0903
Dubuis Hospital of St Louis13190 South Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 925-0903
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Itzy spends a lot of time with each patient she interacts with. Great bed side manner!
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Dr. Itzkowitz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Itzkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Itzkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itzkowitz.
