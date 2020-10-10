See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Charles, MO
Dr. Andrea Itzkowitz, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrea Itzkowitz, MD

Dr. Andrea Itzkowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Itzkowitz works at Nhc Healthcare St Charles in Saint Charles, MO with other offices in Florissant, MO and Chesterfield, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Itzkowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nhc Healthcare St Charles
    35 Sugar Maple Ln, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 925-0903
  2. 2
    Bent-wood Nursing Center
    1501 Charbonier Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 925-0903
  3. 3
    Dubuis Hospital of St Louis
    13190 South Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 925-0903

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Andrea Itzkowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285696831
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Itzkowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Itzkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Itzkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itzkowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itzkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itzkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

