Dr. Andrea Jeffress, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Jeffress, MD
Dr. Andrea Jeffress, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Jeffress' Office Locations
Obgyn Associates of Erie PC100 Peach St Ste 300, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 459-1851
Erie Womens Health Partners2315 Myrtle St Ste 220, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 454-8185
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I saw a midwife throughout my pregnancy. I had to have a c section due to my anatomy. Dr. Jeffress was Amazing!!! She was really nice. Also I didn’t have any issues with healing and the scar looks good.
About Dr. Andrea Jeffress, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1316999394
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeffress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffress accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffress has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffress on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffress. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffress.
