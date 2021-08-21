See All Oncologists in Westwood, KS
Dr. Andrea Jewell, MD

Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrea Jewell, MD

Dr. Andrea Jewell, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Westwood, KS. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO

Dr. Jewell works at University of Kansas Health System in Westwood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS, Gladstone, MO and Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Jewell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Medical Pavilion and the Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion
    2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    The University of Kansas Hospital
    10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  3. 3
    Englewood Center
    101 NW Englewood Rd Ste 130, Gladstone, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  4. 4
    University of Kansas Department of Surge
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 789-5032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Gynecologic Cancer
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fistula
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 21, 2021
    She’s heaven sent
    — Aug 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrea Jewell, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598923641
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Jewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jewell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jewell has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jewell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jewell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jewell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

