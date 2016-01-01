See All Pediatricians in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Andrea Kallah, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrea Kallah, MD

Dr. Andrea Kallah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Kallah works at Greater Newport Physicians in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kallah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Alamitos Pediatrics
    10861 Cherry St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 598-4848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Croup Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Andrea Kallah, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1871646182
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Beach Mem Med Center
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • Pediatrics
