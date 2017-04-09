Dr. Andrea Kalus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Kalus, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Kalus, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Kalus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalus?
Dr. Kalus has been my Dermatologist for many years and she has always been friendly and she listens well. I thoroughly trust her decisions. She has helped me with my health condition and now since starting treatment, I no longer need to use a medication for it.
About Dr. Andrea Kalus, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1669411070
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kalus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kalus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalus works at
Dr. Kalus has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.