Overview

Dr. Andrea Kassim, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Kassim works at Schweiger Dermatology Group - Morristown in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.