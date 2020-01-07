Overview of Dr. Andrea Kramer, MD

Dr. Andrea Kramer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kramer works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, LLC in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL, Morton Grove, IL, Arlington Heights, IL and Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.