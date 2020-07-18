Dr. Andrea Lange, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Lange, MD
Dr. Andrea Lange, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Peacehealth Medical Group505 NE 87th Ave Ste 301, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 514-7374
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
You would be very fortunate to have this physician as your surgeon. She is extremely competent, compassionate and really “the total package”. Her teams are wonderful as well.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Lange accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lange has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lange on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lange. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lange.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.