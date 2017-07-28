See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Andrea Lanier, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrea Lanier, MD

Dr. Andrea Lanier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Lanier works at Central Calif. Ent. Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Lanier's Office Locations

    Central Calif. Ent. Medical Group
    Central Calif. Ent. Medical Group
1351 E Spruce Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 432-5973
    California Eye Institute
    California Eye Institute
Eye Medical Ctr 301 # 301, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 449-5010
    Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington EyeCare
    Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington EyeCare
1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 449-5010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 28, 2017
    Besides being an exemplary physician, Dr. Lanier is personable and easy to communicate with. She is generous with her time, giving her patients positive reinforcement and confidence in that she is your partner in care. I am thankful and exceptionally pleased with her care and expertise.
    Linda Pearson in Fresno, CA — Jul 28, 2017
    About Dr. Andrea Lanier, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750343158
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ucsf/Central San Joaquin
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincent Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of NV Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Lanier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lanier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lanier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lanier works at Central Calif. Ent. Medical Group in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lanier’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.