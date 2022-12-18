Dr. Andrea Lays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Lays, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Lays, MD
Dr. Andrea Lays, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Duluth, MN. They completed their residency with Loyola University Hospital
Dr. Lays works at
Dr. Lays' Office Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter had a most excellent experience with Dr Lays. She felt she was safe in Dr Lays confident care during surgery, after care and pain management. My daughter highly recommends Dr Lays.
About Dr. Andrea Lays, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- Female
- 1043479660
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
