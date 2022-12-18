Overview of Dr. Andrea Lays, MD

Dr. Andrea Lays, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Duluth, MN. They completed their residency with Loyola University Hospital



Dr. Lays works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Superior, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.