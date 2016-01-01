Overview of Dr. Andrea Lee, MD

Dr. Andrea Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Optum Kansas in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.