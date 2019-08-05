See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Andrea Leishman-Barb, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrea Leishman-Barb, DO

Dr. Andrea Leishman-Barb, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside.

Dr. Leishman-Barb works at OMAHA OB-GYN ASSOCIATES in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leishman-Barb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Pain & Sexual Medicine
    16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 991-1900
  2. 2
    Pelvic Pain & Sexual Medicine
    4239 Farnam St Ste 734, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2700
  3. 3
    Omaha OB GYN Associates, P.C. (Dept. of Pelvic Pain & Sexual Medicine)
    119 N 51st St Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 932-8020
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Chi Health Lakeside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2019
    Dr. Leishman cared for me for all 4 of my pregnancies. She saved my sons life when he got stuck during delivery. She is so down to earth and easy to talk to. She is quick and to the point, but also takes time to explain things and answer questions. Wish I was having more kids so I could keep seeing her!
    About Dr. Andrea Leishman-Barb, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730252297
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Leishman-Barb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leishman-Barb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leishman-Barb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leishman-Barb works at OMAHA OB-GYN ASSOCIATES in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Leishman-Barb’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leishman-Barb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leishman-Barb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leishman-Barb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leishman-Barb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

