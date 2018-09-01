Dr. Andrea Lerch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Lerch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrea Lerch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Lerch works at
Associates in Women's Care, PC
6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 320, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
(719) 591-6666
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Penrose Hospital
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Lerch is the absolute best in this field. She has been irreplaceable in my life, and in the lives of my daughters. Her knowledge and gentle way is unparalleled! Dr. Andrea Lerch has grown with my family, and she has been a stable, common denominator through all the chapters of my life. From delivering my babies as a young mother, to the loss of my beloved father, to my aging and ever changing body, to the loss of my mother, to delivering my grand-babies.......she is always there.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1952339525
- Rochester Gen Hospital
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Lerch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerch works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.