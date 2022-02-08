Overview

Dr. Andrea Lese, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from FACULTY OF CLINICAL MEDICINE MANNHEIM OF THE UNIVERSITY OF HEIDELBERG.



Dr. Lese works at WVU Medicine Orthopaedics in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.