Dr. Andrea Little, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Glastonbury, CT
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Andrea Little, MD

Dr. Andrea Little, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. 

Dr. Little works at The Hand Center in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI.

Dr. Little's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Hand Center
    195 Eastern Blvd Ste 200, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 781-6294
  2. 2
    Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
    221 Michigan St NE Ste 200-A, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-1909
  3. 3
    Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
    100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-6243

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 06, 2021
Dr. Little is very professional. She did a great job on my breast reconstruction after my DMX. I highly recommend.
— Aug 06, 2021
About Dr. Andrea Little, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356793806
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Little has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

