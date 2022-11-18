Overview of Dr. Andrea Lusk, MD

Dr. Andrea Lusk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.



Dr. Lusk works at Eye Site Of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.