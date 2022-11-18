Dr. Andrea Lusk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lusk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Lusk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.
Eye Site of Tampa Bay PA2560 Gulf To Bay Blvd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 799-3772
Eye Site of Tampa Bay2031 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 375-0300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am currently being treated for Diabetic retinopathy with Avastin injections ! The treatments are going well and I love the entire staff there !
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538179270
- Gulf Coast Retina Center
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- State University Of Ny Oneonta
Dr. Lusk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lusk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lusk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lusk has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lusk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lusk speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lusk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lusk.
