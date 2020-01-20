Dr. Andrea Mainman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mainman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Mainman, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Mainman, MD
Dr. Andrea Mainman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their residency with Hartford Hospital
Dr. Mainman's Office Locations
Chandler2055 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-3600
Tempe Office1634 S Priest Dr Ste 101, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 917-6480
Bethany Home Office6036 N 19th Ave Ste 401, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (623) 247-2177
Gilbert Office1760 E Pecos Rd Ste 516B, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 814-1910
Tucson Office6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 320, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (480) 814-1910
Momdoc Women for Women37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 106, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 821-3600
7th St Office3807 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (623) 247-2177
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I did a TON of research on docs and I chose Dr. Mainman as my OBGYN when I had my baby at St. Joe's hospital in Tucson. She was always professional and pleasant and had good suggestions for natural alternatives for my nausea and swelling and moodiness. Sadly, my husband's work schedule demanded that we induce labor to fit his timeline. (By the way ladies, don't EVER have your child based on someone else's schedule.) Which lead to Dr. Mainman sitting with us for several hours while I tried to push- then wisely observing that an emergency C-section was in order. Though I HATE the fact that I had to have a C-section, I took so much comfort in knowing that someone as caring and experienced as Dr. Mainman was guiding it. My baby and I were alive and that was all that mattered.
About Dr. Andrea Mainman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mainman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mainman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mainman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mainman has seen patients for Preeclampsia and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mainman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mainman speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mainman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mainman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mainman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mainman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.