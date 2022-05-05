Dr. Andrea Manhart, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Manhart, DO
Overview of Dr. Andrea Manhart, DO
Dr. Andrea Manhart, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Manhart's Office Locations
Pikes Peak Cardiology A Professional Llp1400 E Boulder St Ste 700, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 365-7300
Wilmington Physician's Group LLC630 W Main St Ste 101, Wilmington, OH 45177 Directions (937) 283-2570
Christian J York MD PC4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 405, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 365-7300
UCHealth Primary Care - Chapel Hills595 Chapel Hills Dr Ste 325, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-4141Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrea Manhart is a delight ! She takes time to visit and explain to you what is going on with your health. She seems to be very compassionate and she is a great listener. Keep up the good work !
About Dr. Andrea Manhart, DO
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manhart has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Manhart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manhart.
