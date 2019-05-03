Overview of Dr. Andrea Matich, MD

Dr. Andrea Matich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint Louis University|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital and Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Matich works at Peak Orthopedics in Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.