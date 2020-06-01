Overview of Dr. Andrea McMurphy, MD

Dr. Andrea McMurphy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Pascagoula Hospital, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. McMurphy works at Premiere Medical in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.