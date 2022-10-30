Overview of Dr. Andrea Moreira, MD

Dr. Andrea Moreira, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Moreira works at WPAHS Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Nipple Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.