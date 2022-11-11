Dr. Andrea Natale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Natale, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrea Natale, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Firenze, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Natale works at
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Austin3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 700, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5277
Cardiovascular Associates of Los Robles Health System - Thousand Oaks227 W Janss Rd Ste 340, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. David's Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
If you here, you are like me two and half years ago, doing your due-diligence. After suffering with AFIB for about 2 or 3 years I finally decided to try to pull the plug on it. I give my highest possible recommendation for Dr. Natale and Kelley, his PA, here in Thousand Oaks where I had the procedure done. The bottom line, 2+ years after the procedure, not any instance of AFIB. I was having 4 or 5 events, per week, recorded by my Pacemaker before the ablation and since the day of, (2+ years ago), not even one! i.e., Not even while I’m sleeping etc. So, the super gold star for that. As an added bonus Dr. Natale has a great bedside manner, makes you feel very comfortable, and laughs at more than 30% of my jokes which is at least 5 to 7 times more than any of my other health care providers. But it's serious business. So, make no mistake: His is a first-class operation from soup to nuts. I know it can come back and if it does my first call will be to Dr. Natale for "seconds".
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1841382421
- Sinai Samaritan Med Center University Wisc|University Western Ontario
- Universita Degli Studi Di Firenze|University Firenze
- Universita Degli Studi Di Firenze, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
