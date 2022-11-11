Overview

Dr. Andrea Natale, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Firenze, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Natale works at Austin Heart - Cedar Park in Austin, TX with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrophysiological Study, Septal Defect and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.