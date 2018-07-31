Overview of Dr. Andrea Olanescu, MD

Dr. Andrea Olanescu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Olanescu works at Medical Care For Women PC in Astoria, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.