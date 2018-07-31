Dr. Andrea Olanescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olanescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Olanescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Olanescu, MD
Dr. Andrea Olanescu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Olanescu's Office Locations
Medical Care for Women PC2322 30th Rd Ste 1H, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 278-0888
New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient at this office for more than 15 years Never wanted to go anywhere else, everyone here is friendly and cooperative All my questions are answered with a smile at all time Thank you for everything
About Dr. Andrea Olanescu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
Education & Certifications
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Olanescu has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olanescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olanescu speaks French and Romanian.
