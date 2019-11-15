Dr. Andrea O'Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea O'Leary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea O'Leary, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine.
Locations
Integrated Pain and Neuroscience2801 Napoleon Ave Fl 2ND, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 300-9020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'Leary is an amazing psychiatrist. She genuinely cares about her patients. Her appointments are 30 minutes and she really takes the time to listen to you, ask you important questions, and make sure you understand and are comfortable with everything. This is in stark contrast to other psychiatrists I have seen, whose appointments and 10-15 minutes and they spew out the same script every time you visit. She is so kind, respectful, and down to earth, she talks to you like you're an actual person and not just another patient. She also stays up to date on all the latest treatments that might be able to help you. I really cannot say enough good things about her or adequately express how grateful I am to have found her.
About Dr. Andrea O'Leary, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225259732
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Med Ctr
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Leary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Leary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.