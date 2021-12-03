Dr. Partida has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Partida, DO
Overview of Dr. Andrea Partida, DO
Dr. Andrea Partida, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Partida works at
Dr. Partida's Office Locations
1
St Anthony Hospital1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-8437
2
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center600 S Monroe St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 548-1443
3
Enid Family Medicine620 S Madison St Ste 304, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 977-1902
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Partida is a wonderful doctor. She listens to your problems and works very hard to diagnose and treat you as quickly as possible. Even when my issue was determined not be gynecological, she quickly referred me to another specialist and made sure the new doctor would have everything they needed to treat me. She is kind and takes care to explain things, highly recommend her!
About Dr. Andrea Partida, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1992151948
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Partida accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Partida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Partida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Partida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Partida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Partida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.