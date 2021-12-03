See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Andrea Partida, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (4)
Dr. Andrea Partida, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Dr. Partida works at St Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Enid, OK.

Dr. Partida's Office Locations

    St Anthony Hospital
    1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 (405) 272-8437
    Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
    600 S Monroe St, Enid, OK 73701 (580) 548-1443
    Enid Family Medicine
    620 S Madison St Ste 304, Enid, OK 73701 (580) 977-1902

Hospital Affiliations
  Integris Bass Baptist Health Center

Fetal Cardiac Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health

    4.2
    Dec 03, 2021
    Dr. Partida is a wonderful doctor. She listens to your problems and works very hard to diagnose and treat you as quickly as possible. Even when my issue was determined not be gynecological, she quickly referred me to another specialist and made sure the new doctor would have everything they needed to treat me. She is kind and takes care to explain things, highly recommend her!
    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1992151948
    Dr. Partida has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Partida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Partida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Partida.

