Dr. Andrea Quintana, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Quintana works at Quintana Family Medical in Lindenhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.