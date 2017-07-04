Overview of Dr. Andrea Rapkin, MD

Dr. Andrea Rapkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.