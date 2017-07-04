Dr. Andrea Rapkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Rapkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Rapkin, MD
Dr. Andrea Rapkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapkin's Office Locations
- 1 200 Medical Plz 430, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
-
2
Ucla Department of Surgery10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
- 3 200 Med Plz Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
-
4
Ucla Family Planning Clinic1010 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 825-7955
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I liked her a lot but getting an appointment and the waiting part I didn't like.
About Dr. Andrea Rapkin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1720013485
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rapkin has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.