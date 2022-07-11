See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Andrea Raymond, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.0 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrea Raymond, MD

Dr. Andrea Raymond, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of California At Los Angeles

Dr. Raymond works at NeuroAustin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Cognitive Function Testing and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raymond's Office Locations

    NeuroAustin
    4544 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 433-6333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Cognitive Function Testing
Seizure Disorders
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Cognitive Function Testing
Seizure Disorders

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (37)
    About Dr. Andrea Raymond, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538181920
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California At Los Angeles
    Internship
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Raymond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raymond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raymond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raymond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raymond has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Cognitive Function Testing and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raymond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Raymond. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raymond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raymond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raymond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

