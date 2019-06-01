See All General Surgeons in Concord, MA
Dr. Andrea Resciniti, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (32)
Map Pin Small Concord, MA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrea Resciniti, MD

Dr. Andrea Resciniti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.

Dr. Resciniti works at Surgical Associates of Concord PC in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Resciniti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates of Concord PC
    131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 435, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 371-7433
  2. 2
    131 Ornac John Cuming Building Ste 435, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 371-7433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominal Pain
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Lump
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Esophageal Cancer
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Puncture Aspiration
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 01, 2019
    As a health care professional , I was seeking a surgeon who was trustworthy , well educated, and honest. I found this in Dr Andrea Resciniti. Dr Resciniti is very knowledgeable, thorough, direct and caring. She was my surgeon , when I was first diagnosed with breast cancer , and throughout my treatment. . At all times, she made me feel as if I were her only patient , including personally calling me before surgery in the morning, or early evening, with test results. She is aware of all the latest and best treatment available , and explained each one in detail. Her office staff is also very personable , and will answer any questions you may have , and preschedule all of your tests and consults. I recovered from my surgery without any complications, and returned to work as expected. Overall , she made a very frightening time for me , much less traumatic ! I would highly recommend her to anyone who is seeking the most excellent care available !
    Marilyn T in MA — Jun 01, 2019
    About Dr. Andrea Resciniti, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

