Dr. Reznik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Reznik, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Reznik, MD
Dr. Andrea Reznik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Reznik works at
Dr. Reznik's Office Locations
Andrea Reznik MD19 MONROE ST, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 725-4242
Steven M Dribbon Dpm PC1100 Wescott Dr Ste 303, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 806-4980
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter and myself were treatedby Dr. Reznik. She was absolutely fabulous! I'm entirely confident that we were in the best of hands.
About Dr. Andrea Reznik, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1780644641
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital, NYC
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reznik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reznik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Reznik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reznik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reznik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reznik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.