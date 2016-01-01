Dr. Roe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrea Roe, MPH
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Roe, MPH
Dr. Andrea Roe, MPH is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Roe works at
Dr. Roe's Office Locations
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 615-5234
- 2 3737 Market St Fl 12, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 615-5234
Delancey Internal Medicine Washington Square800 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-2345
Booth Bartolozzi Balderston800 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 789-7366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Andrea Roe, MPH
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roe has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.