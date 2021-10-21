Dr. Rossi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Rossi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Rossi, DO
Dr. Andrea Rossi, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Rossi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rossi's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester Hills3950 S Rochester Rd Ste 1200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-6000
-
2
Oakland Neurology Center, PC633 South Blvd E Ste 1300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 299-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rossi?
I have been seeing Dr. Rossi going on four years now, though the office is sometimes busy, she always goes above and beyond for me. She truly cares about my access to medications that will help me. She is available to help me whenever I have medication issues at the pharmacy. She truly truly is the best doctor I’ve ever had. So sweet, but to the point of your issues. She always asks if there is anything else she can do for me. I highly recommend her for any of hour neurological needs! My headaches have been helped immensely by her. I am very appreciative of her
About Dr. Andrea Rossi, DO
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932321635
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossi works at
Dr. Rossi has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.