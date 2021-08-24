Overview

Dr. Andrea Russo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Russo works at Cooper Primary Care in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.