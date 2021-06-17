Dr. Sacknoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Sacknoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrea Sacknoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
West Carver Medical Associates200 W Carver St Ste 8, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 421-0020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent care. Friendly, answered all questions.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1215049390
- New York Medical College
Dr. Sacknoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacknoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacknoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacknoff.
