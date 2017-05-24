Dr. Andrea Sample, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sample is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Sample, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Sample, MD
Dr. Andrea Sample, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Sample works at
Dr. Sample's Office Locations
-
1
Ssm Health Depaul Hospital - St. Louis12303 De Paul Dr, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 344-7585
-
2
SSM Health Medical Group OBGYN12277 De Paul Dr Ste 305, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 344-7585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sample?
I went to Dr Sample for the first time and it was amazing!!! I left with a piece of mind, with ALL kind of formative information, then i return for another visit for another issue, and of course she made me feel at ease about it. I will recommended her to my friends and family, yes I would. Thanks, Dr Sample.
About Dr. Andrea Sample, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972602761
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Mercy Medical Center
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sample has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sample accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sample has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sample works at
Dr. Sample has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sample on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sample. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sample.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sample, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sample appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.