Overview of Dr. Andrea Sample, MD

Dr. Andrea Sample, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Sample works at SOUND PHYSICIANS - CRITICAL CARE in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.