Dr. Andrea Schecter, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Schecter, MD
Dr. Andrea Schecter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schecter's Office Locations
- 1 200 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Schecter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1851754733
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schecter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schecter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schecter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schecter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.