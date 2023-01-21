Overview of Dr. Andrea Scherer, MD

Dr. Andrea Scherer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Scherer works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.