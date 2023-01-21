Dr. Andrea Scherer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Scherer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Scherer, MD
Dr. Andrea Scherer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Scherer works at
Dr. Scherer's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Goodman Campbell at Riley Hospital575 Riley Hospital Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 396-1301
Goodman Hall355 W 16th St Ste 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 396-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Her kindness, and her expertise. She went above and beyond she explains everything extremely well where you don’t even have to ask a question and I can’t recommend her enough.
About Dr. Andrea Scherer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1952620742
Education & Certifications
- Riley Hospital For Children
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Indiana University
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scherer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Scherer speaks Japanese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherer.
