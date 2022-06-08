Dr. Andrea Bizar-Schneebaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bizar-Schneebaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Bizar-Schneebaum, MD
Dr. Andrea Bizar-Schneebaum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Derry, NH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Bizar-Schneebaum's Office Locations
Southern New Hampshire Internal Medicine Associates PC6 Tsienneto Rd Ste 300, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 216-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had Dr. Schneebaum as my arthritis doctor for 10+ years. She has been thorough in investigating and treating flareups and explaining options. She listens carefully and respects my decisions to “wait and see” on several occasions. I feel confident and trust in her and her care. The office staff has always been pleasant and professional.
About Dr. Andrea Bizar-Schneebaum, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1205930872
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bizar-Schneebaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bizar-Schneebaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bizar-Schneebaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bizar-Schneebaum has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bizar-Schneebaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bizar-Schneebaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bizar-Schneebaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bizar-Schneebaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bizar-Schneebaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.