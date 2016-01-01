Dr. Schulman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrea Schulman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Andrea Schulman, DPM
Dr. Andrea Schulman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Schulman works at
Dr. Schulman's Office Locations
-
1
Qhc Upstate Medical PC4426 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 854-0001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schulman?
About Dr. Andrea Schulman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093132953
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulman works at
Dr. Schulman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schulman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.