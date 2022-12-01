Dr. Andrea Seat, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Seat, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrea Seat, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Treatment Center5500 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-1800Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr. Andrea Seat and was extremely impressed with her. She took a lot of time with me talking about different options. She is kind and caring. I would HIGHLY recommend her!!!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Jessie Brown VA Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Central Oklahoma
