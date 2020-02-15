Dr. Skelton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Skelton, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Skelton, MD
Dr. Andrea Skelton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING.
Dr. Skelton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Skelton's Office Locations
-
1
Laura K Schroeder MD PC16620 N 40th St Ste H4, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 464-9576
-
2
Alliance Health Center Inc5000 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39301 Directions (601) 483-6211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skelton?
Dr. Andrea Skelton is a down to earth doctor who I would highly recommend. I've been seeing her for quite some time. She has a good memory and despite a horde of people waiting in the lobby, she manages to finish appointments with me feeling hopeful. This is a substance use/abuse issue, and Dr. Skelton discusses other holistic approaches that will contribute to my wellness.
About Dr. Andrea Skelton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1003131285
Education & Certifications
- NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skelton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skelton works at
Dr. Skelton has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Skelton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.