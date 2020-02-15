Overview of Dr. Andrea Skelton, MD

Dr. Andrea Skelton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING.



Dr. Skelton works at Laura K Schroeder MD PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Meridian, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.