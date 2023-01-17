Dr. Andrea D Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea D Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea D Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 21800 Market Pl NW Ste 103, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 291-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A very welcoming environment. Dr. Smith and her staff are very attentive and obviously care about their patients.
About Dr. Andrea D Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1801064969
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
