Dr. Andrea Sorensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Sorensen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sorensen works at
Locations
Renown Medical Group - Pediatrics - McCabe15 McCabe Dr Ste 100, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 982-5000
Renown Medical Group1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Sorensen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1235254210
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
