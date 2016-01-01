See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Andrea Sosa Melo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrea Sosa Melo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from San Juan de Dios U Nacional de Colombia and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Sosa Melo works at Doctors Medical Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL and Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Medical Center, Andover
    20215 NW 2nd Ave Ste 1, Miami, FL 33169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 685-5688
    Monday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
  2. 2
    Doctors Medical Center, Calle 8 Pediatrics
    5535 Sw 8th St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 685-5688
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Doctors Medical Center, Hialeah
    3855 E 4th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 685-5688
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthPartners
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Andrea Sosa Melo, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114108669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/Univ of Miami
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • San Juan de Dios U Nacional de Colombia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Sosa Melo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosa Melo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sosa Melo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sosa Melo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sosa Melo has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosa Melo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosa Melo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosa Melo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosa Melo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosa Melo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

