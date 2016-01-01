Dr. Andrea Sosa Melo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosa Melo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Sosa Melo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Sosa Melo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from San Juan de Dios U Nacional de Colombia and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Sosa Melo works at
Locations
-
1
Doctors Medical Center, Andover20215 NW 2nd Ave Ste 1, Miami, FL 33169 Directions (305) 685-5688Monday8:00am - 10:00pmTuesday8:00am - 10:00pmWednesday8:00am - 10:00pmThursday8:00am - 10:00pmFriday8:00am - 10:00pm
-
2
Doctors Medical Center, Calle 8 Pediatrics5535 Sw 8th St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 685-5688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Doctors Medical Center, Hialeah3855 E 4th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 685-5688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthPartners
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sosa Melo?
About Dr. Andrea Sosa Melo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114108669
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/Univ of Miami
- Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
- San Juan de Dios U Nacional de Colombia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosa Melo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sosa Melo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosa Melo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sosa Melo works at
Dr. Sosa Melo has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosa Melo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sosa Melo speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosa Melo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosa Melo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosa Melo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosa Melo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.