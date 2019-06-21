Dr. Staack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Staack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Staack, MD
Dr. Andrea Staack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staack's Office Locations
- 1 11370 Anderson St Ste 2050, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2799
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional Doctor. She is professional, caring, understanding sweet and made sure I was well informed. I have seen Dr. Staack since 2016, at first I was embarrassed to talk about my medical issues to anyone. She made me feel comfortable right from the start. Dr. Staack answered all my questions and made sure that I understood my condition and gave me my options to remedy my incontinence and overactive bladder. Throughout the following months I was under treatment to fix my problem, Unfortunately, the treatment did not remedy my issues so I opted for surgery. Surgery went well and can't thank her and her staff enough. They are outstanding.
About Dr. Andrea Staack, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1578705208
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staack has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Staack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staack.
