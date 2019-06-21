See All Urologists in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Andrea Staack, MD

Urology
4.7 (14)
Map Pin Small Loma Linda, CA
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrea Staack, MD

Dr. Andrea Staack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. 

They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Staack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    11370 Anderson St Ste 2050, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Andrea Staack, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578705208
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Staack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Staack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Staack has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Staack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.