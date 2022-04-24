Dr. Andrea Stebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Stebel, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Stebel, MD
Dr. Andrea Stebel, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Stebel's Office Locations
Women's Cancer Care6121 N Thesta St Ste 205, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 438-7390Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Andrea Stebel320 Superior Ave Ste 280, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 877-9518Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
I have been seeing Dr.Stebel for many years. I find her very attentive and caring. I’m quite comfortable and pleased with her.
About Dr. Andrea Stebel, MD
- Breast Oncology
- English, French, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fndn Hospital West La
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Stebel works at
