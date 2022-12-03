Dr. Andrea Sterling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Sterling, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Sterling, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med|Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Sheridan Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Sterling works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health United Hospital (OB/GYN)1202 W Oak St Ste 200MC, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 754-2944
Hospital Affiliations
- Sheridan Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sterling?
She was very friendly, she made me very comfortable in all conservation we had.
About Dr. Andrea Sterling, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1659509412
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Hospital|SCS/MSUCOM/Metro Health - University of Michigan (GME)
- SCS/MSUCOM/Metro Health - University of Michigan (GME)
- Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med|Michigan State University (COM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sterling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sterling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sterling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sterling works at
Dr. Sterling has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sterling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sterling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sterling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.