Overview

Dr. Andrea Sterling, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med|Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Sheridan Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Sterling works at Spectrum Health United Hospital (OB/GYN) in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.