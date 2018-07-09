Dr. Stonecipher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Stonecipher, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Stonecipher, MD
Dr. Andrea Stonecipher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Stonecipher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stonecipher's Office Locations
-
1
Renken Joshua M DDS7000 Piper Glen Dr Ste B, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 483-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stonecipher?
She ran a full medical panel on me before even considering medication, asked about my history, issues I struggle with, and a slew of other things I'm probably forgetting. She's thorough, works WITH you, and is great at what she does. I highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Andrea Stonecipher, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1699886952
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stonecipher accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stonecipher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stonecipher works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stonecipher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stonecipher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stonecipher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stonecipher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.